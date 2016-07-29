Japan's MUFG agrees to buy Guggenheim's fund administration business

TOKYO, July 29 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
(MUFG) has agreed to buy a fund administration business
from Chicago-based investment and advisory firm Guggenheim
Partners, extending a drive by Japan's biggest bank to diversify
beyond traditional loan operations.
MUFG said on Friday it will buy Rydex Fund Services, a U.S.
mutual fund administrator, without saying how much it will pay.
A person with direct knowledge of the matter said it the
price tag was around 20 billion yen ($192 million). The person
spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to
discuss the matter publicly.
Fund administrators provide services such as regulatory and
shareholder reporting, tax and book-keeping to money management
companies such as hedge funds. The business generally provides
stable income, regardless of financial market conditions.
With the acquisition of Rydex, MUFG's fund administration
business will have $378 billion in global assets under
administration. MUFG's target is to pass the mark of having $400
billion in overseas assets under administration by March 2018.
($1 = 104.4300 yen)
