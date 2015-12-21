U.S. regulator orders MUFG to improve governance-sources

BRIEF-ITUS corp board approves rights offering for shareholders of up to $12 mln
* ITUS Corp - board of directors has approved a rights offering for ITUS shareholders of up to $12 million - sec filing
TOKYO Dec 21 A U.S. regulator has told Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) to improve governance of its U.S. operations, including risk management in settlement systems, sources with familiar the matter said.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has sent the bank a letter saying the governance of the U.S. unit was not properly established, said the sources, who are not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
The regulator will monitor measures to be taken by the bank to rectify the situation. It could issue official orders if it determines MUFG has not adequately improved its governance, the sources said.
An MUFG spokesman declined to comment, while U.S. officials could not immediately be reached. (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* TapImmune Inc files to register for resale about 2.7 million shares of co's common stock currently held by the selling stockholders - sec filing
* Allergan announces FDA approval of RHOFADE (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1% for the topical treatment of persistent facial Erythema associated with Rosacea in adults