MUFG 9-mth profit jumps on Morgan Stanley stake

TOKYO Feb 1 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Japan's biggest bank by assets, said its nine-month net profit rose 48 percent, boosted by a one-off gain, booked earlier last year, from its stake in Morgan Stanley .

April-December earnings were also helped by relatively solid bond trading gains, while limited exposure to Europe's sovereign debt problems has helped MUFG escape the worst of that region's crisis.

MUFG, which last year booked a 290 billion yen gain from converting Morgan Stanley preferred shares that it bought in 2008, giving it around a 22 percent stake in the Wall Street firm, said April-December net profit was 815.8 billion yen ($10.7 billion) versus 551.8 billion yen a year earlier.

For the full-year to end-March, the bank kept its net profit forecast at 900 billion yen, below an average estimate of 930 billion yen in a poll of 14 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earlier this week, third-ranked Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) posted virtually flat quarterly net profit growth, and Mizuho Financial Group's quarterly net profit dropped 80 percent, squeezed by a tax asset write-down and as lending among major banks in Japan fell in December for a 26th month in a row.

MUFG shares have risen 12 percent since hitting a life low in late-November, while the benchmark Nikkei average has gained just over 8 percent. Mizuho is up 18 percent and SMFG 20 percent over the same period.