MUFG full-year profit jumps, forecasts decline for this year

TOKYO May 15 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said on Tuesday net profit jumped 68 percent in the year ended in March, buoyed by a hefty one-time gain from its Morgan Stanley stake, but forecast a decline for the current year.

Japan's largest lender by assets booked a 290 billion yen gain from converting Morgan Stanley preferred shares it acquired in 2008, giving it around a 22 percent stake.

Its earnings were also helped by solid bond-trading gains amid ultra-low interest rates in Japan and the safe-haven appeal of Japanese government bonds compared with Europe's sovereign debt turmoil.

MUFG, which owns California-based Union Bank, said net profit was 981.3 billion yen ($12.3 billion) for the April-March period, up from 583.1 billion yen a year earlier.

For the current financial year, it forecast net profit of 670 billion yen, in line with an average estimate of 651.5 billion yen in a poll of 16 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

