BRIEF-BCBG filed Chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* BCBG takes next step in repositioning its brands through chapter 11 reorganization
TOKYO May 15 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said on Tuesday net profit jumped 68 percent in the year ended in March, buoyed by a hefty one-time gain from its Morgan Stanley stake, but forecast a decline for the current year.
Japan's largest lender by assets booked a 290 billion yen gain from converting Morgan Stanley preferred shares it acquired in 2008, giving it around a 22 percent stake.
Its earnings were also helped by solid bond-trading gains amid ultra-low interest rates in Japan and the safe-haven appeal of Japanese government bonds compared with Europe's sovereign debt turmoil.
MUFG, which owns California-based Union Bank, said net profit was 981.3 billion yen ($12.3 billion) for the April-March period, up from 583.1 billion yen a year earlier.
For the current financial year, it forecast net profit of 670 billion yen, in line with an average estimate of 651.5 billion yen in a poll of 16 analysts by Thomson Reuters.
* BCBG takes next step in repositioning its brands through chapter 11 reorganization
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
March 1 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, will price its initial public offering after the U.S. stock market closes on Wednesday in the most eagerly awaited technology IPO since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba went public in 2014.