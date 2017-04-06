版本:
2017年 4月 6日

MOVES-MUFG Investor Services hires new executive director for relationship management

April 6 MUFG Investor Services, the asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, appointed Joe Latini as executive director for relationship management.

Latini was formerly a director of U.S. sales at ENSO Financial Analytics. He spent the majority of his career at Morgan Stanley prior to his role at ENSO. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
