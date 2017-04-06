MOVES-MUFG Investor Services hires new executive director for relationship management

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 MUFG Investor Services, the asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, appointed Joe Latini as executive director for relationship management.
Latini was formerly a director of U.S. sales at ENSO Financial Analytics. He spent the majority of his career at Morgan Stanley prior to his role at ENSO. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.