UPDATE 1-Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ mulls quitting as JGB primary dealer-source

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, June 8 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) is considering quitting as a Japanese government bond primary dealer, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

BTMU is core commercial banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan's largest lender. It would be the first major bank to give up the status.

The move comes as MUFG and rival Japanese banks have been reducing their JGB holdings in recent years as the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary policy drove down yields on JGBs.

The central bank's adoption of a negative interest rate in February has pushed yields on most JGBs below zero.

In exchange for the obligation to bid for certain amount of JGBs put out in every auction, primary dealers are granted exclusive access to meetings with Ministry of Finance officials.

"We are not sure about the wisdom of keeping primary dealer status when we are reducing JGB holdings," said a senior BTMU official, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

Primary dealers, officially called "JGB market special participants," are a group of select financial institutions in a scheme designed to ensure stability and liquidity of JGB markets. Currently, 22 banks and brokerages are listed as primary dealers. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka, editing by G Crosse)