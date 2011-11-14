Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley to raise 20 bln yen in capital

BRIEF-Coty CEO Camillo Pane comments on non-core portfolio brand divestitures
* CEO Camillo Pane says seek to divest non-core portfolio of brands that represent 6-8 percent of combined portfolio of revenue - media call Further company coverage:
TOKYO Nov 14 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc said on Monday it plans to buy 20 billion yen ($260 million) worth of new shares in its Japanese brokerage joint venture with Morgan Stanley.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley will issue the new shares to Morgan Stanley on Nov. 24, it said in a release, adding that the transaction will impact its profit outlook. ($1 = 77.070 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Twitter tanks after posting slowest revenue growth since listing
LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 Sanderson Farms Inc investors on Thursday will vote on a shareholder proposal requesting the third-largest U.S. poultry producer phase out the use of medically important antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention.