MOVES-MUFG Securities names Anne Gebuhrer executive director of EMEA

Feb 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets (DCM).

Gebuhrer, who joins MUFG Securities EMEA as an executive director, will be based in London and report to Anthony Barklam, head of DCM.

Prior to joining MUFG, Gebuhrer worked at Royal Bank of Scotland as head of financial institutions DCM origination, with primary responsibility for French, Belgian and Luxembourg banking and insurance groups. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
