MOVES-MUFG Securities names Anne Gebuhrer executive director of EMEA

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
Feb 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets (DCM).
Gebuhrer, who joins MUFG Securities EMEA as an executive director, will be based in London and report to Anthony Barklam, head of DCM.
Prior to joining MUFG, Gebuhrer worked at Royal Bank of Scotland as head of financial institutions DCM origination, with primary responsibility for French, Belgian and Luxembourg banking and insurance groups. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.