MOVES-Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ appoints Ayse Zadil

BRIEF-Timothy Flynn joins UnitedHealth Group board
* UnitedHealth Group Inc says Flynn served as chairman of KPMG International from 2007 until his retirement in October 2011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's banking arm, appointed Ayse Zadil as managing director, head of corporates and financial institutions, to its wholly-owned subsidiary Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Turkey.
Zadil will be responsible for business development and new client relationships for MUFG's Turkish subsidiary as well as its expansion strategy in Turkey, the company said.
Zadil, who joins on April 4, will be based in Istanbul. She joins from JPMorgan Chase & Co and has previously worked with Citigroup Inc. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Ares Management and Kaplan Management Company form joint venture to develop prime residential site in Scottsdale, AZ.
LONDON, Jan 17 Drivers working for Britain's Southern Rail have agreed to suspend strike action next week which would have brought the network to a standstill once again, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) said on Tuesday.