2017年 1月 27日

CORRECTED-MOVES-MUFG hires two PWC execs to EMEA investment banking team

(Corrects name of entity in third para to MUFG from Mitsubishi)

Jan 26 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group appointed Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre to the leveraged finance team in its EMEA investment banking unit.

Randell has been appointed as executive director and head of portfolio management for leveraged finance, while Maehre joins as director for non-investment grade corporate origination.

The duo join from PWC and will report to Nick Atkinson, head of MUFG Leveraged Finance and Strategic Advisory EMEA team. (Reporting by Vishaka George; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
