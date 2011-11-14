版本:
MUFG pres says too little information available on Olympus

TOKYO Nov 14 Mitsubishi Financial UFJ Financial Group said too little information was available for it to decide what to do as a lender to scandal-hit Olympus.

MUFG Chief Executive Katsunori Nagayasu said on Monday that it would make any decisions regarding Olympus after a report by an independent committee set up by the troubled camera maker. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Joseph Radford)

