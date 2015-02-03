Japan's No.1 bank MUFG's 9-month profit up 18 pct on overseas expansion

TOKYO Feb 3 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc , Japan's largest lender by assets, reported an 18 percent rise in nine-month profit, with aggressive overseas expansion offsetting continued weakness in domestic lending.

MUFG, which acquired Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand's fifth-largest lender, in 2013, has been faring better than its Japanese rivals due to its larger business activities in the United States and in Asia outside Japan.

The bank said on Tuesday net profit came in at 927 billion yen ($7.9 billion) for the April-December period, up from 785.4 billion yen a year earlier.

The bank's profit growth came despite the headwinds Japanese banks are facing after the Bank of Japan's additional monetary easing pushed down ultra-low interest rates even more.

MUFG owns California-based Union Bank and a roughly 20 percent stake in U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley.

The bank kept its full-year net profit forecast at 950 billion yen, down 3.5 percent from the previous year, but a poll of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters calls for a record 1.03 trillion yen net profit. ($1 = 117.2600 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)