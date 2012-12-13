MUFG to pay $8.6 million in U.S. sanctions case

TOKYO Dec 13 Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group Inc said it will pay $8.6 million as a settlement
for transactions that could be seen as violations of U.S.
sanctions.
The Yomiuri daily said that MUFG's core Mitsubishi UFJ Bank
reported to U.S. officials that it found it had sent funds on
behalf of customers to firms in Iran, Sudan, Myanmar and other
countries on the U.S. sanctions list.
Standard Chartered Plc agreed to pay $327 million
to resolve allegations that it violated U.S. sanctions, on top
of a $340 million fine in August on Iranian sanctions
.