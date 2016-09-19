版本:
2016年 9月 20日

MOVES-MUFG Union Bank hires Lisa Roberts

Sept 19 MUFG Union Bank N.A., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, appointed Lisa Roberts as head of private wealth management for Northern California and the Pacific Northwest.

In her new role, Roberts will be responsible for growing and managing a team of private wealth advisers serving high net worth clients in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, the company said.

Roberts, who has about 28 years of experience in wealth management, will be based in San Francisco.

