MOVES-MUFG Investor Services hires global business development head

Dec 16 MUFG Investor Services, the global asset servicing unit of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc , appointed John Sergides as managing director and global head of business development & marketing team.

He was previously global head of sales at UBS Global Asset Management's alternative fund services business, which was acquired by MUFG Investor Services.

Sergides, who joined MUFG Investor Services on Monday, reports to Ken McCarney and Mark Porter, chief executives of MUFG's fund servicing business. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

