UPDATE 1-M'bishi UFJ Morgan Stanley sees profit this fiscal - Nikkei

Aug 11 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co said the company can swing to a pretax profit this fiscal as its earnings structure was much less vulnerable to market movements, the Nikkei business daily reported.

"I'm confident that we'll be in the black on a pretax basis," the company's President Toshiro Toyoizumi told the Nikkei.

The MUFG brokerage will cut its branches to 75 from 100 by the end of this month, the daily added. "We may shed five to 10 more branches by consolidating and closing them," Toyoizumi said.

Huge trading losses pushed the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc unit 126.7 billion yen ($1.66 billion)into the red in the previous fiscal. But for the fiscal ending March 2012, its market and retail divisions earnings have improved, the paper said.

The company has also slashed fixed costs, it said.

"I believe that we can steadily generate profit, unswayed by the stock market," Toyoizumi told the business paper.

To boost earnings, the brokerage will work more closely with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and tap the banking unit's clientele so that it can manage assets of small and midsize-business owners as well as those of incorporated educational and religious organizations, the daily added.

"Customers that do business with banks but not with brokerages are numerous," Toyoizumi told the daily.

According to the Nikkei, one challenge is to strengthen ties with U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley, which owns 40 percent of the MUFG firm.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley will offer foreign stocks and bonds to Japanese investors seeking to diversify their assets, tapping Morgan Stanley's product design know-how, the report said. ($1 = 76.500 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)