UPDATE 2-Mulberry outlines growth after bagging profit surge

By Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, Dec 8 - British luxury fashion brand Mulberry
said it had substantial room for growth in Europe, the
United States and Asia, as it reported first-half profit more
than treble last year's due to robust international demand.
The company, which designs, makes and sells leather goods
and accessories, posted pretax profit of 15.6 million pounds
($24.5 million) in the six months to Sept. 30, up 231 percent.
That compares with 12 million pounds forecast by Altium
Securities. Market expectations range between 28 million and 30
million pounds for the full year, with the average forecast at
29.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
"Asia is the fastest-growing market, but actually we still
have plenty of areas to penetrate in Europe and the States, so
those are growing very strongly as well. We like to spread the
risk," Chief Executive Godfrey Davis told Reuters on Thursday.
The company, best known for its leather handbags priced at
between 500 pounds and 900 pounds ($774-$1,393), said
international revenue more than doubled to 29.4 million pounds
and that wholesale shipments grew 93 percent.
The luxury goods market has proved resilient to the global
economic downturn, with high-end firms such as Burberry
, Hermes and LVMH reporting robust
sales, but the grim macroeconomic outlook is a concern.
"It's incredibly reasonable to expect growth from Mulberry
unless economic conditions become absolutely dire ... that's why
we have reasonable confidence, but we're not foolhardy," Davis
said.
Mulberry said it planned to open nine stores in the second
half. It has agreed a 10-year distribution deal in October to
sell its products in Japanese department stores and will open
flagship shops in Tokyo and Osaka.
It will also open stores in South Korea and Singapore.
The company said in June it expected overseas sales to
overtake those in its home market in two years, predicting
particularly strong demand from the U.S. and China.
CLSA Asia Pacific Markets estimates demand in Greater China
is expected to account for 44 percent of the global luxury goods
market by 2020.
Davis said that with only one store in mainland China,
Mulberry's stake in the Chinese luxury market was small relative
to the growth opportunities.
"The group remains under-represented in most of the largest
luxury goods markets globally, with a focused strategy in place
to grow its footprint," Altium Securities analyst John Cummins
said.
The company, which also sells womenswear, has a greater
market capitalisation than the combined total of struggling
British high street retailers Dixons, HMV,
Mothercare and Game.
Shares in Mulberry, which have risen more than 60 percent
this year, rose 2.3 percent to 1,525 pence -- compared with a
0.3 percent rise in the FTSE All Shares Index -- valuing
the business at almost 900 million pounds.