UPDATE 2-Mulberry says upmarket, global push starting to pay off

* H1 profit down 28 pct to 7.2 mln stg

* To open 15 new stores this financial year

* They include flagship Paris store

* Sales of higher-priced items up

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Dec 5 The boss of British luxury fashion group Mulberry said shoppers' willingness to spend more on expensive handbags and rising international sales showed the company's push for a more upmarket and global position was starting to pay off.

The Bayswater and Alexa handbags maker generates over 60 percent of sales in the UK, and is now trying to increase its profile overseas, targeting affluent Asian shoppers in key tourist spots and hiking prices to take its brand more upmarket from a traditional position of "affordable luxury".

The firm said on Thursday it was on target to open 15 new international stores this financial year, including in the United States and China, and a flagship store in Paris's Rue Saint-Honore street in 2014/15, a tourist destination that attracts around 1.4 million Chinese shoppers annually.

Pretax profit for the six months to Sept. 30 fell 28 percent to 7.2 million pounds ($12 million) due to overseas investment, which has helped take the group's footprint to 123 stores so far, on revenue up 2 percent to 78.1 million pounds.

The firm said it remained on track to hit full-year expectations, which according to Thomson Reuters data is for a pretax profit of 28.62 million pounds.

Mulberry Chief Executive Bruno Guillon, criticised after the firm hiked prices by 12 percent a year ago, said: "We can see that our strategy is starting to pay and people internationally are starting to understand Mulberry better and the new product that we are offering."

The company is trading on a multiple of 25.6 times next year's forecast earnings, compared with larger British rival Burberry on 17.4 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Analysts at Barclays sounded a note of caution, however.

"We believe that Mulberry can move from a premium domestic UK brand to a global luxury brand," they said. "However, we believe the market will need more evidence of stronger brand recognition internationally to fully reflect the global growth story in valuation."

OVERSEAS SALES

First-half international sales rose 29 percent to 6.3 million pounds, due to an improvement in North America and growth in Europe, and by nearly half in the 9 weeks to Nov. 30.

While 60 percent of its bags are still on sale for under 1,000 pounds, new offers priced at up to 1,500 pounds were increasingly popular, the firm said.

At home, sales of handbags priced above 1,000 pounds accounted for 36 percent of sales in the period, compared with 4 percent last year, helping to offset the effect of rising competition for sales of entry-price and mid-market products.

Overall UK retail sales grew 5 percent to 36.6 million pounds. Wholesale sales fell 5 percent due to a cautious European market and were expected to stay there for the full-year, the firm said.

Mulberry is also investing in better materials, broader ranges, and its website, and has opened a second factory in England to help reach a target of making half its handbags in the country and strengthen its authentic appeal.

Shares in Mulberry were flat at 1025 pence at 1111 GMT, against the FTSE AIM all-share index up 0.3 percent, valuing the firm at around 614 million pounds.

Mulberry said it was still searching for a replacement for its highly regarded Creative Director Emma Hill, who left in September.