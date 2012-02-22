UPDATE 1-Mullen Group posts higher 4th-qtr profit

Feb 22 Trucking and logistics company
Mullen Group Ltd reported a 43 percent rise in
fourth-quarter profit as higher oil prices boosted demand for
drilling at its oilfield services unit.
For the October-December period, the net income was C$47.5
million, or 59 Canadian cents a share, up from C$33.3 million,
or 42 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the trucker, which mostly serves the
Canadian oilfield sector, earned 48 Canadian cents a share.
Revenue for the company, whose peers include TransForce Inc
, jumped 33 percent to C$394.1 million ($394.3 million).
Oilfields services revenue rose 36 percent to C$257.5, while
the trucking/logistics segment revenue was up 27 percent.
Shares of the Okotoks, Alberta-based company closed at
C$20.84 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.