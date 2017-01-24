Packaging company WestRock to buy smaller rival for $1.39 bln

Jan 24 Packaging company WestRock Company will buy Multi Packaging Solutions International Ltd for about $1.39 billion to boost its portfolio of products that serve the spirits, confectionary, and cosmetics markets.

The offer price of $18 per share represents a premium of 25 percent to Multi Packaging Solutions' Monday close $14.39. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)