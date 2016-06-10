Liberty Global close to buying Polish cable operator Multimedia -newspaper

WARSAW, June 10 Liberty Global, which owns Poland's largest cable operator UPC, is close to agreeing a takeover of UPC's local rival Multimedia in a deal that would create a business covering half of the Polish cable market, Puls Biznesu newspaper reported.

The business daily said that the two operators, which have a combined client base of 2.2 million subscribers and 2.2 billion zlotys ($574 million) in joint annual revenue, may have to spin off parts of their networks to gain approval from the Polish competition regulator.

UPC Polska declined to comment and a representative of Multimedia was not immediately available. ($1 = 3.8349 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Goodman)