UPDATE 1-Liberty Global in talks to buy Polish cable operator Multimedia

(Adds confirmation from sources, details on further plans)
By Adrian Krajewski
WARSAW, June 10 Liberty Global, the
owner of Poland's largest cable operator UPC, is in talks to buy
UPC's local rival Multimedia to create a business covering half
of the Polish cable market, three market sources told Reuters on
Friday.
Liberty Global, owned by U.S. billionaire John Malone, is
the world's largest international TV and broadband company,
operating in over 30 countries.
According to Puls Biznesu daily, which broke the news, the
potential partners may have to spin off parts of their networks
to gain the Polish competition watchdog's approval for a
combination with 2.2 million subscribers and 2.2 billion zlotys
($574 million) in annual revenue.
"UPC is in advanced talks with Multimedia, although there
are still a few things to settle, including the price, which has
always been key for Multimedia owners," a source with knowledge
of the matter said.
"They would not go lower than nine times Multimedia's
EBITDA, which may prove hard to swallow for any potential
buyer," another source added.
Multimedia, which ended 2015 with adjusted core profit
(EBITDA) of 356 million zlotys, has been up for grabs since its
owners and co-chairmen Tomek Ulatowski and Ygal Ozechov delisted
the group in 2011.
Both UPC Polska and Multimedia declined to comment.
UPC and Multimedia have reportedly been in talks in 2012,
and Multimedia owners tried to re-list it in Warsaw a year
later, but both attempts stumbled on price.
UPC may also be willing to join private equity funds in the
race for Poland's second largest mobile operator, Play.
According to sources, Play owners put the operator on the
block again after postponing the sale earlier this year, with
Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) and UBS running the
process.
Tollerton fund, controlled by Greek businessman Panos
Germanos, owns 50.3 percent of Play, with the rest in the hands
of Novator fund, controlled by Icelandic businessman Thor
Bjorgolfsson. Both refused to comment.
Play, with over 14 million users, covers 25 percent of the
Polish mobile market, competing for market share with the local
units of French Orange and Deutsche Telekom
, as well as Poland's largest media group, Cyfrowy
Polsat.
"UPC will surely look at the Play sale, which should
officially kick off this summer," a market source said. "When
you add Multimedia and Play to UPC, you get a package which no
one else on the market can match."
($1 = 3.8349 zlotys)
(Additional reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in LONDON and
Angeliki Koutantou in ATHENS; Editing by Keith Weir)