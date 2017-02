SEOUL, Sept 5 South Korea's Hankook Tire Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it has dropped a plan to take over Indonesia's Multistrada Arah Sarana PT .

Hankook Tire was among bidders for a controlling stake worth at least $200 million in the Indonesian tyre maker, along with Buyout firm TPG Capital LP and Japan's Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd , sources told Reuters earlier. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)