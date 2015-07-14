Deaths from global disasters rising in 2015 - insurer

FRANKFURT, July 14 The death toll from natural
disasters such as earthquakes, storms and heatwaves rose sharply
worldwide in the first six months of 2015, the world's largest
reinsurance company Munich Re said on Tuesday.
However, the economic cost of such events dropped to $35
billion from $42 billion, Munich Re said in a biannual review,
reflecting the fact that more occurred in poorer parts of the
world.
Insurance covered only $12 billion of the half year's losses
compared with a long-term average of $15 billion, Munich Re's
data showed. The figures support the industry's view that much
of the world remains under-insured and that insurance could play
a greater role in supporting economic recovery after a disaster.
The premiums for reinsuring natural catastrophe risk tend to
fluctuate in line with the payout levels.
The number of people killed overall rose to 16,000 in the
first half of 2015 from 2,800 the year before.
An earthquake in Nepal in April was the most devastating
disaster, killing 8,850 people and destroying thousands of homes
as well as cultural heritage sites.
Economic damage totalled $4.5 billion, equivalent to almost
a quarter of Nepal's annual gross domestic product. But only
$140 million of that was insured.
In economic terms, the costliest catastrophe was a series of
winter storms that hit the northeastern United States and Canada
at the end of February, causing insured losses of $1.8 billion,
with total losses of $2.4 billion.
Some of the current extreme weather conditions are tied to
the El Nino weather pattern, or a warming of sea-surface
temperatures in the Pacific, which can lead to scorching weather
across Asia and east Africa but heavy rains and floods in South
America.
"The currently already intense El Nino phase is expected to
become even stronger as we head into the autumn," Munich Re
said, adding that, however, El Nino years tended to see fewer
hurricanes in the United States.
Reinsurance companies such as MunichRe and rival Swiss Re
help insurance companies cover the cost of major
damage claims, such as for hurricanes and earthquakes, in
exchange for part of the premiums their insurance company
clients pay.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Keith Weir)