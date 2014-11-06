UPDATE 1-Munich Re confirms 2014 target after Q3 profit rise

* Q3 net profit 735 mln eur vs poll avg 755 mln

* Shares indicated down 0.7 pct in pre-market

* Expects 2014 net profit slightly above 3 bln eur

* Market environment continues to be difficult, company says (Adds quote, context, detail)

By Jonathan Gould

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 German reinsurer Munich Re expects full-year profit to fall to around 3 billion euros ($3.76 billion) in 2014 despite a 17 percent earnings rise in the third quarter, which was boosted by slump in damage claims.

The world's largest reinsurer on Thursday posted quarterly net profit of 735 million euros, slightly missing the average forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages of 755 million euros.

Reinsurance prices have been suffering due to an oversupply of capacity available to cover insurance companies' risks and a decision by big insurers to retain risk on their own books rather than pass it on to reinsurers.

Chief Financial Officer Joerg Schneider said last month it would be tough to maintain current profit levels in 2015 due to lower prices as a result of increasing competition.

Munich Re posted net profit of 3.3 billion in 2013.

While the underwriting result improved in the third quarter, helped by a drop in natural catastrophe claims, investment income declined by more than analysts had expected.

Quarterly gross premiums fell by 3.6 percent and Munich Re said it would give up business rather than accept prices that were too low for the risk.

French peer Scor on Thursday reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by a 15 percent rise in premiums and an improved underwriting result.

Munich Re shares are down about 2 percent since the start of the year, while Scor's are down more than 7 percent. Peer Swiss Re has managed a 2 percent gain over the period, but all are lagging the STOXX Europe 600 insurance index, which is up nearly 6 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.7987 euro) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)