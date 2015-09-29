UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett cuts Munich Re stake to below 10 pct

* Stake falls to 9.7 percent from 12 percent
* Buffett saw reinsurance prospects turning gloomier
* Munich Re share down 1.6 percent, lags blue chips
FRANKFURT, Sept 29 Warren Buffett has cut his
stake in German reinsurer Munich Re after warning
earlier this year that prospects for the reinsurance industry
had turned gloomier.
Buffett's companies Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and
National Indemnity Company cut their combined holding to 9.7
percent from around 12 percent previously, Munich Re said in a
statement on Tuesday.
It was unclear whether Buffett plans further reductions in
his stake, which he built from less than 3 percent to more than
10 percent in 2010. In May, he told Berkshire Hathaway
shareholders that the reinsurance business was "unlikely to be
as good as it was".
"We are pleased that Warren Buffett has been a significant
shareholder for many years," Munich Re Chief Financial Officer
Joerg Schneider said, adding the reinsurer would ensure that its
shareholders would continue to be spread over many countries and
investor groups.
Munich Re's share fell 1.6 percent to 164.70 euros by 1400
GMT, lagging a 0.4 percent decline in the DAX index of German
blue chip companies.
