Munich Re insurance unit to end guarantee products -paper

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 Munich Re insurance
unit Ergo will discontinue writing new life insurance products
with guaranteed interest rates at the end of this year, an Ergo
board member said.
Life insurance savings policies with guaranteed interest
rates of up to 4 percent were popular in Germany for years but
insurers have found their margins increasingly squeezed by rock
bottom interest rates, even as they progressively lowered the
guaranteed rate on offer.
"We will largely wind down new business with classical
products at the end of the year," Clemens Muth told Sueddeutsche
Zeitung, adding that the products were not profitable for Ergo.
German insurers have been shifting toward savings policies
tied to developments in the capital markets, which are also less
burdensome under the new Solvency II risk capital rules that
take effect in 2016.
Insurers Talanx, Axa, Generali
and Zurich Insurance have already announced
similar moves to Ergo for German guaranteed savings products.
Market leader Allianz Leben continues to offer
both guaranteed and capital-market oriented products but expects
increasing customer interest in the latter.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, editing by Louise Heavens)