UPDATE 1-European flood claims could hit $3.9 billion -Munich Re

* Economic damage in Europe likely to top $15 bln
* First-half natural catastrophe losses $45 bln, $13 bln
insured
(Combines with earlier story, adds detail on floods)
FRANKFURT, July 9 The floods that engulfed
central Europe last month are expected to cost insurers about
$3.9 billion and could be Germany's costliest natural disaster
on record, reinsurer Munich Re said on Tuesday.
The world's biggest reinsurer said flooding affected not
only Europe but also parts of Canada, Asia and Australia in the
first half of the year and was responsible for nearly half of
all natural catastrophe damage in that period.
Natural disasters of all types, from floods to devastating
tornadoes in the United States, caused about $45 billion of
economic losses, of which $13 billion were insured, Munich Re
said in a review of natural catastrophes from January to June.
Flooding in central Europe was by far the most expensive
catastrophe during the period, the reinsurer said.
"The final size of claims is not yet clear, but it is well
possible that it will end up being the most expensive natural
catastrophe in German history," Peter Hoeppe, head of the firm's
Geo Risks Research/Corporate Climate Centre, told Sueddeutsche
Zeitung newspaper on Tuesday.
The estimated $3.9 billion in insured losses from last
month's floods in Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and other
European states looks set to overtake the $3.4 billion in
insured costs from major flooding along the Elbe in 2002.
Munich Re did not indicate what its own share of the losses
would be, saying that it would release that data along with its
second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 6.
But the insured loss figure is in line with a forecast
released by Munich Re rival Swiss Re on Monday, which
pencilled in $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion in claims to insurers.
Economic damage from the floods in central Europe was likely
to be more than 12 billion euros ($15.4 billion), Munich Re
said.
The reinsurers' forecasts were substantially lower than some
early estimates of the insurance losses from the floods. One
damage-modelling agency suggested losses could top $8 billion.
Reinsurers such as Munich Re and Swiss Re help insurance
companies to cover the cost of heavy damage claims from
disasters such as floods, hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange
for part of the premiums the insurers charge their customers.
Floods have become increasingly frequent in central Europe
but damage from them could be limited with better flood
defences, Munich Re said, urging cross-border cooperation and
better foresight by politicians.
($1 = 0.7773 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing
by Miral Fahmy and David Goodman)