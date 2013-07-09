Munich Re sees June flood as costliest German catastrophe -paper

FRANKFURT, July 9 The floods that engulfed
Germany last month may have been the country's costliest natural
disaster on record, an executive of the world's biggest
reinsurer Munich Re was quoted by a German newspaper
as saying.
"The final size of claims is not yet clear, but it is well
possible that it will end up being the most expensive natural
catastrophe in German history," Peter Hoeppe, head of the firm's
Geo Risks Research/Corporate Climate Centre, told Sueddeutsche
Zeitung's Tuesday edition.
Peer Swiss Re said on Monday the June floods
that hit central Europe may cost insurance companies $3.5-4.5
billion, more than was paid out for the last major washout in
2002 but only half of one previous estimate.
The forecast from Swiss Re compares to an
earlier warning from a damage modelling agency that losses could
top $8 billion.
Reinsurers like Munich Re and Swiss Re help insurance
company customers cover the cost of major damage claims like
floods, hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of the
premium.
