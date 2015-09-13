UPDATE 2-Reinsurers face slower but ongoing price declines -Munich Re

* Munich Re sees "decreasing intensity" in price pressure

* Prices, conditions still pressured across the board

* Slump undermine profits, possibly industry ratings -Fitch (Adds broker, credit rating agency comment, context)

By Jonathan Gould

MONACO, Sept 13 German reinsurer Munich Re on Sunday said downward pressure on reinsurance prices had slowed but not stopped, a view that drew broad backing from others gathered for an industry meeting this week.

Reinsurers, who help insurance companies shoulder the burden of heavy damage claims from hurricanes or earthquakes, have seen prices slide due to an oversupply of available capital and reduced demand from insurance company clients.

Munich Re said prices, terms and conditions for reinsurance cover remained under pressure across the board, but noted "decreasing intensity" of the downward trend in recent contracts signed with insurance company clients.

"This is not a trend that goes into the reverse direction; it was (just) a slower rate reduction," Munich Re board member Torsten Jeworrek said.

"Price competition is not over," he added.

Swiss Re told Reuters last month that it saw prices stabilising at an acceptable level.

Ratings agencies say reinsurance prices are likely to fall by single digit percentages again next year, after double-digit declines over the last couple of years.

"There is no convincing sign that a floor has been reached," said Fitch insurance analyst Martyn Street.

The price drop was hitting profitability and undermining reinsurers' Return on Equity, which Fitch estimates will slip to 10.6 in 2016 from an expected 11.0 this year and 11.8 last year.

"We're on a downward glide path and as we get closer to 10 percent that could cause us to change our view on the rating outlook," Street said. The rating outlook now is stable.

Reinsurers were unlikely to see much relief from the price pressure soon, because new entrants such as pension funds, who invest in specialty bonds that compete with traditional reinsurers, were willing and able to accept relatively lower returns on their investments, said Rafal Walkiewicz of broker Willis.

"The flatter pricing cycle is going to stay with us for a long period of time," Walkiewicz said.

Reinsurers have been trying to hold the line against further price declines - showing "discipline" in the industry jargon - as prices were close to the minimum that reinsurers could accept for the risks they were taking on, credit rating agencies said.

Munich Re has said it preferred not to renew business where prices were inadequate, letting top line premiums fall.

"It's only a matter of time before further price reductions will translate into a decline in earnings of our industry." Jeworrek said.

"When you see worse or even negative results in earnings, then the pressure (for discipline) will come not only from the rating agencies, but also from the shareholders," Jeworrek said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Jason Neely and William Hardy)