J.P. Morgan top US muni underwriter in 1st 9 mths

NEW YORK Oct 3 J.P. Morgan Securities (JPM.N) was the top bookrunning underwriter of U.S. municipal bonds in the first nine months of 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data released on Monday.

Total issuance plummeted 37 percent in the first nine months to $187.5 billion from the same period in 2010. Third-quarter issuance totaled $75.2 billion, while September supply totaled $27.4 billion, Thomson Reuters said in its final report. (Editing by James Dalgleish)