UPDATE 1-JPMorgan top U.S. muni underwriter in Jan-Sept

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Oct 3 J.P. Morgan Securities, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), was the top bookrunning underwriter of U.S. municipal bonds in the first nine months of 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data released on Monday.
Total issuance plummeted 37 percent in the first nine months to $187.5 billion from the same period in 2010.
Still, issuance is showing signs of revival.
Third-quarter issuance alone totaled $75.2 billion, the highest volume of the year. September supply, meanwhile, totaled $27.4 billion, the second largest month in 2011 after June, Thomson Reuters said in its report.
Citi (C.N) was the second leading bookrunner, followed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N). In just negotiated offerings, though, Citi held the top spot.
Illinois was the top long-term issuer of debt in the first nine months, selling $3.7 billion taxable general obligation bonds.
On aggregate debt issues, California continues to dominate for the ninth year in a row, with issuers in the state selling $26.6 billion in the first nine months. That was down a third from $39.8 billion in the same period last year, as the state's budget fight pushed off much of its debt issuance until the end of the year. (Reporting by Chip Barnett in New York and Lisa Lambert in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish and Leslie Adler)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.