2013年 6月 14日

S&P says municipal housing is stable despite uncertainties

June 13 U.S. municipal housing remains stable despite reduced federal support due to the countering force of a strengthening housing market, Standard & Poor's said on Thursday.

The role of major mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is also creating uncertainty regarding federal support, S&P said in a report entitled "U.S. Municipal Housing Ratings Remain Stable Amid A Tepid Recovery And Legislative Uncertainties."
