UPDATE 1-Despite delay,SEC redoing muni adviser definition-Walter

By Hilary Russ
Oct 1 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission likely will not need another full year to revise its
definition of municipal adviser, despite delaying its deadline
until 2013, Commissioner Elisse Walter said on Monday.
There is "no intention on the part of the staff to take
anywhere near that long," Walter said during a conference in New
York about the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market.
Under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law, federal
securities regulators must provide guidance to municipalities
and their financial advisers about who qualifies as a municipal
adviser for the purposes of complying with the tougher
regulations.
The SEC had proposed a temporary rule and was to have
finalized a definition by Sept. 30. But it said on Sept. 21 that
it was pushing its deadline back a year.
For years, municipal financial advisers, swap advisers,
guaranteed investment contract brokers, placement agents and
other consultants were largely unregulated. Critics said that
helped set the stage for a wave of recent crises among cities,
towns and other issuers involving complex financial instruments
that panned out badly for local taxpayers.
Congress is also weighing in on the best way to define who
falls under the new rules. The House approved a clarification in
September, but the U.S. Senate is unlikely to act until after
the November elections.
Even so, legislative action put the heat on regulators to
complete their own determination, following hundreds of comments
expressing concern that the proposed definition was too broad
and would ensnare too many people who were only on the periphery
of the market.
The House-passed law excludes securities dealers from the
definition and maintains a provision specifying that municipal
advisers have a fiduciary duty to their municipal clients,
ensuring that they act in the best interests of the school
districts, cities and counties they advise.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association,
which sponsored Monday's conference, had argued that the SEC's
initial rule exceeded the scope of protections that Congress
envisioned in its financial reform.
If enacted as first proposed, the SEC's definition would
increase costs and legal burdens on Wall Street and regional
financial firms, said SIFMA, which applauded the House-backed
bill.
The SEC's Walter also spoke on Monday about pre-trade
pricing transparency, saying that investors in the muni market
get "second class treatment" compared to the protections and
information investors are afforded in other markets.
Regulators need to begin a broad-based initiative to make
the muni market "more transparent, efficient and fair for all
investors," she said.
She said electronic trading and other newer technology could
help open the door to greater transparency. And she urged the
Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, a self-regulatory
organization, to consider ways to encourage disclosure of
mark-ups and mark-downs in muni trading.
After Nov. 1, underwriters in the municipal bond market will
be banned from witholding important pricing information on new
debt sales from market participants.