UPDATE 2-California's ratings unchanged despite bigger deficit

* Ratings agency analysts seek credible budget solutions

* Analysts say budget politics, weak revenue concerns

* Facebook IPO-related revenue seen offsetting some revenue weakness

By Jim Christie

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 Credit analysts left ratings and outlooks on California unchanged on Tuesday despite Governor Jerry Brown revising the state budget gap to $15.7 billion from $9.2 billion a day earlier.

But ratings agency analysts said they want California lawmakers to act decisively on Brown's plan for closing the deficit, with Standard & Poor's Ratings Services warning its A-minus rating and positive outlook for the state could change if the legislature approves a budget filled with gimmicks.

California is S&P's lowest-rated state and the legislature faces a June 15 deadline for approving a spending plan for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.

If lawmakers are "unable to agree upon solutions to the state's budget deficit that we view as credible, we may revise the outlook back to stable," S&P said in a statement.

"Furthermore, we could change the outlook to negative or lower the rating if we believe the state's credit quality weakens through the budget process," S&P said.

California is the most populous U.S. state. Its economy is the ninth largest in the world and just smaller than Italy's economy.

Brown on Monday enlarged the state's projected budget gap for the coming fiscal year to reflect the effects of a slow economic recovery and weaker-than-expected revenue.

In his plan to close the deficit, the 74-year-old Democrat proposed deep cuts to welfare, social and health programs. His plan also assumes voters in November will approve a ballot measure to raise the state's sales tax and increase personal income taxes on the wealthy.

If voters reject the measure, $6.1 billion in additional spending cuts would be needed later in the year, with $5.5 billion of the cuts falling on schools and community colleges.

S&P said Brown's plan could benefit California's credit quality. But that is offset by his cautious economic and revenue outlook and the new deficit estimate, S&P said, adding that the state's notoriously messy budget politics also are a concern.

"Bringing the state's spending plan into alignment with available revenues, even if taxes are increased by voters in November, will, in our view, likely necessitate significant policy choices in a short time frame on the part of the legislature," S&P said.

BANKING ON FACEBOOK IPO

California's Democrat-led legislature cannot afford to avoid difficult decisions on spending cuts in coming weeks as lawmakers cannot bank on voters approving tax increases, said Emily Raimes, a vice president at Moody's Investors Service, which rates California A1 with a stable outlook.

"Having to go before the voters does lend additional uncertainty," Raimes said.

Fitch Ratings expects California's leaders will be able to successfully tackle the forecasted bigger budget gap, largely after the state's primary elections on June 5.

"We believe that the state of California has the ability to address the expanded budget gap, although rebalancing the state's finances and cash flows through fiscal 2013 will not end the state's fiscal uncertainty," Fitch said in a report.

California's weak revenue is a concern, said Douglas Offerman, an analyst at Fitch, which rates California A-minus with a stable outlook.

"It's clear that this slow economy is not doing any favors for the state's revenues," he said. "It's shown the state's forecasts over the last year to be too optimistic."

Brown's budget plan expects to offset some of the state's money woes with revenue from this week's initial public offering of Facebook. The No. 1 social network is expected to raise $12.1 billion in what could be Silicon Valley's largest-ever IPO. It is also seen generating $2.1 billion in revenue for the state through the 2013 fiscal year, according to the state's budget watchdog agency.

California's credit spreads widened on Tuesday, reflecting concern in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal debt market over its biggest borrower's growing deficit.

California's 10-year bonds were yielding 81 basis points over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale, up from 73 basis points on Monday. The spread for California's 30-year bonds widened to 95 basis points from 87 basis points on Monday.