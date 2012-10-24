版本:
Moody's warns of downgrades to California school districts

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 24 Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday it would place California school districts with weak liquidity on review for possible downgrades if the state's voters reject two November ballot measures that propose tax increases to raise money for education spending.

The districts are not well positioned to withstand spending cuts that would go into effect if voters reject the measures, Moody's said in a statement.

"Moody's expects as many as 150 of the 327 California school districts it rates to face some degree of fiscal pressure if both propositions are defeated," the rating agency said. "The weakest of these are likely candidates that Moody's would place on review for downgrade following the election."

