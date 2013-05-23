UPDATE 3-Former Goldman banker settles SEC 'pay-to-play' charges

* Neil Morrison accepts industry ban, $100,000 fine
* SEC says ex-banker improperly sought bond business
By Lisa Lambert and Jonathan Stempel
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, May 23 A former Goldman
Sachs Group Inc. investment banker has agreed to a
five-year securities industry ban and a record fine to settle
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that he broke
rules against influence peddling to win bond underwriting
business in Massachusetts.
Without admitting or denying wrongdoing, Neil Morrison, 38,
accepted what the SEC said was the first industry ban for
violating "pay-to-play" rules governing the $3.7 trillion
municipal bond market.
He also agreed to a $100,000 civil fine, which the SEC
called the largest individual penalty in such a case.
Thursday's settlement was announced eight months after
Goldman struck its own $12 million settlement with the SEC over
the case, which involved contributions to the 2010 gubernatorial
campaign of then-Massachusetts State Treasurer Timothy Cahill.
Pay-to-play refers to the providing of cash or other
contributions to public officials in exchange for political
favors or the awarding of contracts.
"These tough sanctions against Morrison show that we take
abuses of the pay-to-play rules in the municipal securities
industry very seriously and will hold individuals accountable
for their violations," Elaine Greenberg, chief of the municipal
securities and public pensions unit of the SEC's enforcement
division, said in a statement.
Thomas Kiley, a lawyer for Morrison, in an email said his
client is happy to have resolved the matter, and agreed with
Greenberg's characterization of the sanctions' severity.
"That this is the first time there has been an industry bar
for a violation of the pay-to-play rule is a pretty good
indication the law wasn't clear at the time of the conduct,"
Kiley said.
Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally said: "Neil Morrison
violated applicable regulatory rules as well as Goldman Sachs'
internal policies. We detected his activities, promptly alerted
regulators, terminated his employment, and fully cooperated with
investigations."
WEARING MANY HATS
The SEC said Morrison, a resident of Taunton, Massachusetts,
helped run Cahill's campaign from his Goldman office in Boston,
where he was a vice president, during work hours while using the
bank's phone and e-mail system.
By performing such roles as speechwriter, fundraiser,
strategist and media coordinator, Morrison got more access to
Cahill and his staff, giving Goldman a leg up on mandates to
underwrite municipal bond offerings, the SEC said.
"From my standpoint as an advisor/consultant/friend I am
saying, PLEASE don't give these (underwriter) slots away
willy-nilly," Morrison once e-mailed a deputy treasurer in
Cahill's office, according to the SEC. "You are in the fight of
your lives and need to reward loyalty and encourage friendship."
The SEC said Goldman was able to participate in 30
Massachusetts bond offerings from which it should have been
disqualified because of Morrison's activities.
Goldman did not admit wrongdoing in its agreement to settle
with the SEC. At the time, it also settled a related case
brought by Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley.
The fine is small relative to the amount of business that
Morrison may have generated for Goldman, said James Cox, a Duke
University law professor. "What is significant is barring this
guy from the securities industry for five years," he said.
FORMER TREASURER SETTLES
In April 2012, Cahill was indicted on charges that he
misused $1.5 million in funds intended to promote the state
lottery to boost his campaign prospects.
A mistrial was declared in December, and Massachusetts
dropped the criminal case in March 2013 when Cahill admitted to
violations of state ethics rules and accepted a $100,000 fine.
The case against Goldman and Morrison was part of a broader
SEC crackdown on "pay-to-play" practices.
In 2010, the regulator adopted measures to target activities
of investment advisers who seek out contracts to manage public
pension plans and other investment accounts.
The SEC has recently also turned up the heat on the
municipal bond market itself.
On Wednesday, it settled a fraud case in which it accused
South Miami, Florida, of failing to disclose problems with the
tax-exempt status of two bond deals to investors.
Earlier this month, the SEC settled a landmark fraud case
against Harrisburg, Pennsylvania's capital city, in which it
accused city officials of glossing over the city's financial
problems in public speeches and presentations.