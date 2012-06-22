UPDATE 1-U.S. high-yield muni buyers lose safeguards

By Joan Gralla
June 22 Issuers of U.S. high yield municipal
bonds are taking advantage of yield-starved investors, weakening
standard provisions that shield buyers from the risks that a
project, an issuer or the economy will go sour.
Debt service reserve funds, which are used to repay
bondholders if a project doesn't produce enough cash, made the
high-yield sector of the $3.7 trillion tax-free municipal bond
market a safer place for retail and institutional investors.
But this safeguard is slowly disappearing. July and August
could see this trend accelerate.
Forecasts for net negative issuance - when the supply of new
bonds falls below the amount of bonds redeemed or refunded - and
record demand for relatively safe and profitable investments -
are helping these deals find homes - even without those
defenses. But some major institutional buyers are wary.
"We're getting into the place where it's an issuer's market,
the covenants, the types of reserves, the collateral provided,
do not make the structures as attractive," as they previously
were, said Michael Walls, a portfolio manager with the Ivy Funds
in Overland Park, Kansas.
As the U.S. economy slows and Europe struggles to regain
fiscal stability, safety-seeking investors have driven Treasury
yields to historic lows. Bolder municipal investors are gaining
fatter yields by buying debt issued by struggling issuers, such
as California, and wading into the high-yield sector.
The Barclays high-yield municipal bond index had a total
return of 9.61 percent for the year-to-date period ending June
21 versus 3.60 percent for the broader municipal bond market.
The Treasury index only returned 1.69 percent. All maturities in
the indexes are longer than one year.
A prominent example of an issue becoming more risky is the
$774 million of prepaid gas bonds that Goldman Sachs is
underwriting for Alabama's Black Belt Energy Gas District. The
deal was postponed last week; a Goldman spokesman had no
immediate comment on when the sale might be rescheduled but
there is market speculation it will be soon.
Prepaid gas bonds provide local utilities with a steady
supply of natural gas at a pre-determined price, protecting them
from volatile energy prices. The banks that underwrite and
structure the deals gain access to funds at tax-free yields,
while their commodities units provide the gas supply.
Until recently, a credit rating downgrade below investment
grade for the bank standing behind the deal typically required
it to deliver hundreds of millions of dollars in cash, cash
equivalents or a letter of credit.
But the new Black Belt Energy bonds - along with the only
prepaid gas bond issued so far in 2012 -- a $613 million issue
by the Central Plains Energy Project, which also was
underwritten by Goldman - have no credit rating trigger.
On June 21, Goldman Sachs was downgraded two notches to A3
from A1 - still comfortably in the investment grade zone - by
Moody's Investors Service..
On Friday, the vulnerabilities of the prepaid gas bond
sector were highlighted when Moody's Investors Service cut
ratings on 24 issues worth about $19 billion. The downgrades
were a knock-on effect from the credit agency's cutting the
ratings of 15 banks on Thursday..
JULY AND AUGUST, TWO MONTHS AT RISK
"The change that I have seen in the transactions, generally,
as of late, especially in the Central Plains and Black Belt
deals, is that a lot of risk is now being backstopped by the gas
supplier or the investment bank, in a secondary capacity through
structures like a receivable purchase agreement or a custodial
agreement," said Bhala Mehendale, a director at Fitch Ratings.
Last January, investors in a $1.8 billion deal issued by the
Tennessee Energy Acquisition Corp in 2006 voted in favor of a
proposal from Goldman to scrap the credit rating trigger.
Lower-rated nonprofit hospital bonds are other examples of
deals that are offering investors fewer protections. A $60
million sale by the Maryland Health and Higher Education
Facilities Authority, Carroll Hospital Center Issue, on May 2
had no debt service reserve fund, according to offering
documents.
Those reserve funds, an important safety feature to some
investors, were common when demand for high-yield municipal
bonds was lower.
James LeBuhn, a Fitch Ratings analyst, said there has been
a shift from the first half of 2011, when municipal investors
were still rattled by Wall Street analyst Meredith Whitney's
prediction that local governments would default on hundreds of
billions of debt. The subsequent rebound in demand has allowed
issuers to weaken protections previously seen in bond
covenants.
On Thursday, a $182 million offering by the Phoenix
Industrial Development Authority for Rowan University had no
debt service reserve fund, according to the preliminary
documents.
A $46 million sale by Florida's Higher Education Facilities
Revenue and Refunding Bonds, a Nova Southeastern University
project, in April also lacked the protections that investors
used to demand, Walls said.
July and August might be a particularly vulnerable time for
investors because that is when a net negative supply is expected
to develop.
In July, redemptions could hit $42 billion, easily
surpassing the $26 billion sales calendar, according to a
research report by RBC Capital Markets. Likewise, August's
redemptions could total $34 billion versus $27 billion of
supply.
"That would be an opportunity when you could have
'covenant-light' deals," commented Steve Czepiel, lead portfolio
manager at Delaware Investments in Philadelphia.