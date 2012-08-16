US muni watchdog ends meeting with eye on transparency

Aug 16 The watchdog for the U.S. municipal bond
market concluded a day of meetings with companies that provide
indexes and other benchmarks used for pricing debt on Thursday
aiming to promote better understanding of the measures.
In a statement, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board
noted that "commercial enterprises and third-party vendors do
not fall under MSRB regulatory jurisdiction."
"However, the MSRB has a statutory obligation to promote a
fair and efficient market," it continued. "To this end, the MSRB
is using its unique position in the market to enhance
understanding of the use of municipal market indices and
benchmarks."
The board's president and executive director were not
available for comment.
The MSRB, a self-regulatory organization that writes the
rules the Securities and Exchange Commission enforces, earlier
had said it would review how several market indices are prepared
in the wake of the scandal involving the London Interbank
Offering Rate.
On Thursday, it added that recent reports from federal
auditors in the Government Accountability Office and from the
SEC "spotlight troubling deficiencies in the transparency of our
market, particularly the secondary market."
"The MSRB is preparing educational materials on the LIBOR
market, and about municipal market indices, benchmarks and yield
curves," the statement added.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
Municipal Swap Index serves as a benchmark floating rate in swap
transactions, and typically includes 650 variable-rate debt
obligations where the rates reset weekly.
Municipal Market Data, a Thomson Reuters company that works
with SIFMA on the swap index, and Municipal Market Advisors both
publish daily yield indices that are under review. The Bond
Buyer also publishes a host of pricing indices, including three
that represent weekly averages of yields offered to investors
based on estimates provided by underwriters.