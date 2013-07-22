Assured Guaranty launches new U.S. muni bond insurer

NEW YORK, July 22 Seeking to expand its share of
a market still scarred by the financial crisis, Assured Guaranty
Ltd said on Monday it is launching a new municipal bond
insurance company called Municipal Assurance Corp.
The new firm will provide backing mostly for general
obligation and public utility revenue bonds in at least 37
states and the District of Columbia, the company said.
Municipal bond insurance fell out of favor as backers with
exposure to mortgage-backed securities lost their AAA credit
ratings during the financial crisis.
Bermuda-based Assured was the last company standing after
the municipal bond insurance market ruptured. It guaranteed some
$3.39 billion of debt in the first six months of 2013, according
to Thomson Reuters data released earlier this month.
Assured's closest competitor is Build America Mutual
Assurance Co., a New York-based newcomer, which guaranteed $2.13
billion in debt.
Berkshire Hathaway Assurance Corp., a unit of Berkshire
Hathaway Inc., guaranteed $106.9 million in debt.
"It's a good line of business because there are so few
entrants in this marketplace right now," said Dan Berger,
analyst at Municipal Market Data, a unit of Thomson Reuters. "At
this juncture, their market share can only increase."
Municipal Assurance has stable outlook ratings of AA+ from
Kroll Bond Rating Agency and AA- from Standard & Poor's Rating
Services, the company said.