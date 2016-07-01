U.S. muni market debt sales dip to $214.5 bln in first half of year

July 1 Sales of debt by states, cities, schools and other issuers in the U.S. municipal bond market dipped to $214.5 billion in the first half of 2016, down 0.2 percent from the same period in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data on Friday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the top bookrunning underwriter of munis for the first half, while California was the most prolific issuer with nearly $4.52 billion of debt sold.

(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Diane Craft)