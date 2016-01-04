U.S. muni issuance up 20 pct in 2015, BofA top underwriter

CHICAGO Jan 4 U.S. cities, states, schools and
other issuers sold $377.6 billion of debt in the municipal
market in 2015, a 20 percent increase from 2014, according to
Thomson Reuters data on Monday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch was last year's top
bookrunning underwriter with 468 deals totaling $49.3 billion,
followed by Citi with 484 deals totaling $43.49 billion.
New York State's Dormitory Authority was 2015's biggest
issuer with $9 billion of bonds in 34 deals. California came in
second with $6.38 billion of debt in 11 deals, followed by the
New York City Transitional Finance Authority with $5.47 billion
of debt in 15 deals.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)