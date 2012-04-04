Moody's warns muni market on bank letters...again

April 4 Moody's Investors Services on Wednesday
again warned that municipal debt backed by bank letters of
credit and other facilities could be hurt by bank rating
downgrades.
Concern over potential downgrades is mounting as a large
number of the facilities are set to expire this year, and a
downgrade would shrink the pool of banks where issuers could
turn for replacements.
The rating agency is reviewing banks and securities firms,
including Morgan Stanley, Bank Of America and
Citigroup, for possible downgrade. The
review will likely end this May.
Many support variable-rate demand bonds and other municipal
securities where the interest rates are reset, with the
facilities acting as lines of credit during remarketing.
If those banks are downgraded, there could be "a spike in
reset rates, increased incidence of failed remarketings, and
difficulty arranging replacements and extensions of support,
particularly for weaker credits," said Moody's Vice President
and Senior Credit Officer Thomas Jacobs, in a statement.
Moody's noted that in 2011 many municipal issuers replaced
the debt with variable-rate bank loans. The agency expects
issuers to turn more to direct loans in the future.
A bubble in bank letters of credit developed when the
auction-rate securities market collapsed and issuers moved into
variable-rate bonds. Many facilities provided during the 2007-08
crisis expired last year, affecting approximately $130 billion
of bonds.
In February, Moody's said it is looking over thousands of
municipal sector obligations linked to 26 banks. It is also
considering downgrading the short-term ratings of tender option
bonds - where a bondholder can put the bond back to the issuer -
and long- and short-term ratings based on a joint default
analysis.