More disclosure of muni dealer bond campaign donations sought

Oct 31 The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board
said on Wednesday that it is seeking regulatory approval to
demand greater disclosure by muni dealers about contributions
they make to campaigns for bond measures appearing on election
ballots.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which approves
and enforces the MSRB's rules for the $3.7 trillion municipal
market, will be asked to require dealers to disclose the timing
of their contributions, the identity of the municipal issuer
that would sell the bonds subject to voter approval, and bonds
related to the ballot campaign that were underwritten by the
dealers.
"The award of municipal securities underwriting business
tied to dealer contributions to campaigns that secure voter
approval for taxpayer-funded public projects can give rise to
real or perceived conflicts or related concerns that can
adversely affect the integrity of the municipal market," the
MSRB said in a statement.
It added that the enhanced disclosure would be "an important
step" toward determining whether muni dealer contributions
should be restricted in the future. The market already has
strict "pay-to-play" rules on dealers' donations to political
campaigns for public office.
Meanwhile, the MSRB said it was continuing to refine
proposals aimed at protecting investors who buy and sell munis
through electronic brokerages.