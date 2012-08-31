SEC seeks better compliance on muni 'pay-to-play' ban

Aug 31 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said Friday it is looking for stronger compliance
with a rule that clamped down on so-called pay-to-play practices
among underwriters and other professionals in the municipal bond
market.
The SEC, which approves and enforces rules for the $3.7
trillion market, issued a risk alert that it said had been
triggered by practices spotted by SEC examiners "that raise
concerns about firms' compliance with their obligations under
MSRB Rule G-37."
That Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board rule is aimed at
prohibiting muni firms from doing business with muni bond
issuers like states and cities in the wake of certain political
contributions to officials of the issuing entity. It also
requires firms to disclose contributions and other information.
The SEC's alert cited four areas of concern -- compliance
with a ban on doing business with an issuer within two years of
a political contribution, possible record-keeping violations,
failure to file accurate and complete political contribution
information with regulators, and inadequate supervision.
"We hope that by describing practices that our examiners
have observed, we will promote compliance by helping firms to
consider how each of them can most effectively meet their
obligations under MSRB rules," Carlo di Florio, director of the
SEC's Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations, said in
a statement.