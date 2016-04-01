版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 2日 星期六 02:50 BJT

U.S. muni bond sales slump to $96.2 bln in first quarter

April 1 U.S. states, cities, schools and other issuers sold $96.2 billion of debt in the first quarter, down 7.5 percent from the same quarter in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data on Friday.

Citigroup was the top underwriter of municipal bonds, while California, which sold $2.95 billion of debt during the quarter, was the top issuer.

(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐