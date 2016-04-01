UPDATE 1-U.S. muni bond sales slump to $96.2 bln in first quarter

Comerica profit soars 41.7 pct as bad loan provisions plunge
Jan 17Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a 41.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans.
April 1 U.S. states, cities, schools and other issuers sold $96.2 billion of debt in the first quarter, down 7.5 percent from the same quarter in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data on Friday.
Citigroup was the top underwriter of municipal bonds, serving as bookrunner in 125 deals totaling $13.24 billion. Bank of America Merrill Lynch ranked second with 120 deals totaling $13 billion.
California, which sold $2.95 billion of debt during the quarter, was the top issuer, followed by the New York City Transitional Finance Authority with $1.9 billion of issuance.
The amount of insured munis fell 6.5 percent in the first three months of 2016 compared with the same period in 2015, according to the data. Of the $5.6 billion of insured bonds, Assured Guaranty Municipal backed $2.9 billion, while Build America Mutual covered $2.46 billion. Municipal Assurance Corp, an Assured Guaranty unit, insured nearly $135 million of bonds. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)
* Worldwide net sales of $966 million were slightly above $961 million a year ago for two months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Certain of its stockholders intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 12.5 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: