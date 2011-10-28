UPDATE 1-S&P puts 23 municipal tobacco bonds on credit watch

(Adds byline, details, new paragraphs 4-8)

By Joan Gralla

NEW YORK Oct 28 Some 23 municipal tobacco bond issues could face rating downgrades after Standard & Poor's put them on CreditWatch with negative implications on Friday.

States, counties and cities have sold billions of dollars of bonds backed by payments that cigarette manufacturers agreed to make to help cover the healthcare costs of ailing smokers.

S&P said it extended its assumption that the amount of cigarettes sold will fall by 3.5 percent for another year.

It also said that the disputed payments owed by so-called participating manufacturers of cigarettes will rise to 15 percent of the total owed by cigarette makers from 10 percent.

The term participating manufacturers refers to the companies that settled their liability for health care costs by signing a 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with almost all states.

Lower tobacco sales and a higher level of disputed payments could reduce the amount states gain from the settlement with cigarette makers and make their tobacco bonds less attractive.

"Going forward Philip Morris USA could continue to dispute its portion by paying into the disputed account," the credit agency said. This Marlboro-maker is an arm of Altria (MO.N).

Not every cigarette-maker agreed to the more than $200 billion settlement with states.

"We lowered our recovery assumptions to 50 percent to 75 percent from 80 percent to 90 percent of the original disputed amounts in our nonparticipating manufacturer adjustment liquidity stress," S&P added.

An S&P spokesman was not immediately available to say how many billions of dollars of bonds were impacted. Issues placed on CreditWatch include sizable offerings from California, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

The Tobacco Securitization of Northern California Corp was impacted, along with issues sold by a number of counties and cities around the nation. For details, click on [nN1E79R121].

(Reporting by Joan Gralla, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)