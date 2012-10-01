UPDATE 1-U.S. muni bond sales hit $275.4 bln by end of third qtr

Oct 1 U.S. municipal bond sales totaled $275.4
billion in the first nine months of 2012, an increase of nearly
48 percent over the same period in 2011, according to Thomson
Reuters data released on Monday.
Refundings of outstanding debt were up 84.5 percent over
last year and accounted for 62.6 percent of issuance so far this
year, fueling the big jump in debt sales. Low yields in the $3.7
trillion municipal bond market have enticed states, cities,
schools and other issuers to turn to refundings to save on debt
service costs.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the top
bookrunning underwriter of munis so far this year, pricing $39
billion of debt in 342 deals. Citigroup was second with
$32.6 billion in 348 deals and J.P. Morgan Securities
was third with $30.7 billion in 265 deals.
The New York State Dormitory Authority was the top issuer of
debt as of the end of the third quarter, selling $5.5 billion in
31 deals, Thomson Reuters reported. California ranked second
with $5.2 billion in five deals, followed by Illinois with $5.1
billion in seven deals.
The biggest single long-term issue so far in 2012 was the
Michigan Finance Authority's June sale of $2.9 billion of
unemployment obligation assessment revenue bonds.