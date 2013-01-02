版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 3日

US muni bond sales up 32 pct to $367 bln in 2012--Thomson Reuters report

Jan 2 U.S. municipal bond sales climbed to $367 billion in 2012, up 32 percent over 2011 but lagging 2010's record-setting $430 billion of debt sold, according to Thomson Reuters data released on Wednesday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the top bookrunning underwriter in the $3.7 trillion muni market with 462 deals totaling $53 billion.
